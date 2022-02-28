Needham & Company LLC Trims Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Target Price to $45.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.71.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $373.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

