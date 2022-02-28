Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Announces Earnings Results

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NKTR stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $10.24. 2,158,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,945. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKTR. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $25,874.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,489,000 after buying an additional 642,435 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 514,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 263,708 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 529,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 167,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

