NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Cut to $30.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEO. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NEO stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 0.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

