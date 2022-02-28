NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

