Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 662,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Network-1 Technologies were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Network-1 Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

NTIP stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.23. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.15.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Network-1 Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

