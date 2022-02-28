Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nevro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.17.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $72.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.71. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $182.45.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nevro will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 7,028.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $142,000.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

