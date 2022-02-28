New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at BMO Capital Markets

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold to a hold rating and set a C$2.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.41.

TSE:NGD opened at C$2.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.06. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.29 and a 1-year high of C$2.68.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

