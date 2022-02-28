New World Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW opened at $580.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.87. The firm has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Argus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,408 shares of company stock valued at $21,057,072. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

