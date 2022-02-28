New World Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,700 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Walt Disney accounts for 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $149.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.40 and a 200 day moving average of $162.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

