New World Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 32,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,359,000 after purchasing an additional 192,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

LSXMA opened at $50.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $49.39. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $56.26.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

