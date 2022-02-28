New World Advisors LLC Purchases 745 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

MSFT opened at $297.31 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.02 and a 200-day moving average of $311.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.