Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.93 billion-$10.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.45 billion.Newell Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.260-$0.280 EPS.

NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 23,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,793. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44. Newell Brands has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.13.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,533,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,486,000 after acquiring an additional 121,772 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,390,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,210,000 after purchasing an additional 61,969 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 339.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 63,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 48,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 46,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 705,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.