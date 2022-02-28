Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.93 billion-$10.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.45 billion.Newell Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.260-$0.280 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $23.78. 8,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,116,793. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Newell Brands by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

