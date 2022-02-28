Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Raised to $72.00 at Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.63.

NEM stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.45. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

