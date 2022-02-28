NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,911,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $27,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.59.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

