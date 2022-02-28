NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in NIKE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in NIKE by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NIKE by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $74,586,000 after acquiring an additional 195,635 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

NKE stock opened at $138.80 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.13. The firm has a market cap of $219.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

