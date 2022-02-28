Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nikola from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.

NKLA opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.67. Nikola has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nikola by 52.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Nikola by 37.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

