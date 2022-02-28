Nordstrom (JWN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Nordstrom to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JWN stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 522.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

