Nordstrom (JWN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Nordstrom to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
JWN stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 522.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.33.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
