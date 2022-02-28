North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Stake Boosted by Seaport Global Asset Management LLC

Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. North Mountain Merger comprises 4.1% of Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in North Mountain Merger were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMMC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of North Mountain Merger by 696.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of North Mountain Merger by 29.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of North Mountain Merger by 29.8% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NMMC opened at $9.85 on Monday. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

