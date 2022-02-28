Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $23.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $27.87.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -5.03%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.