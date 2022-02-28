Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOC. UBS Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $412.18.

NOC opened at $409.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $389.26 and a 200 day moving average of $374.49. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $291.60 and a 52-week high of $411.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,436 shares of company stock worth $1,348,065 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

