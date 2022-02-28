NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NWE stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,886. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.43.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,430 shares of company stock valued at $480,566 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,778,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,772,000 after acquiring an additional 622,801 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 413,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after buying an additional 24,960 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.