Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($9.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Novavax updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,211,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.43. Novavax has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $277.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Novavax alerts:

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $293,583.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.19, for a total transaction of $980,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,878 shares of company stock worth $6,349,753. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 29,731 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.43.

Novavax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.