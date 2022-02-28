NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.38.

NVCR stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.52 and a beta of 0.89.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NovoCure will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

