NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock Position Increased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 644,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $26,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 60,143 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after buying an additional 143,099 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG opened at $37.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In related news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

