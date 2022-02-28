NULS 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.62 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. NULS has a total market cap of $40.02 million and $12.62 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00042958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,830.90 or 0.06768658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,546.24 or 0.99336881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00047130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00050701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002925 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

