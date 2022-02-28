Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $94.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) received a $94.00 price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.68.
Shares of NTR traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.25. 796,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.85. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
