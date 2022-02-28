Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $94.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) received a $94.00 price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.68.

Shares of NTR traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.25. 796,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.85. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nutrien will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

