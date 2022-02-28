NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $64.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.45.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $54.04 on Thursday. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -105.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.94.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. NuVasive’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 803.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 31.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 78,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at $949,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

