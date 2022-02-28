Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:NUVB remained flat at $$9.68 during trading hours on Monday. 2,365,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,614. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after buying an additional 1,330,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 748,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 1,196.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 620,362 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 733,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 307,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 212,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

