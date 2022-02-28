Nuwellis (NUWE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NUWE opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.01. Nuwellis has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUWE. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuwellis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
About Nuwellis (Get Rating)
Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.
