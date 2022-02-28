Nuwellis (NUWE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NUWE opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.01. Nuwellis has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11.

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUWE. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuwellis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuwellis by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuwellis by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuwellis (Get Rating)

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.