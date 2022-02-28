Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $126.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth $77,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

