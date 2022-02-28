OFS Capital (OFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 4th. Analysts expect OFS Capital to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

OFS Capital stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.07. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $135.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OFS. TheStreet cut shares of OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFS Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

