OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,084 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $31,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth $85,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth $89,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth $206,000. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $37.18 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

