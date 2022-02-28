Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Reduced by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,849,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,607,000 after purchasing an additional 234,392 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.65.

Shares of ODFL traded up $8.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $312.16. 16,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,330. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.91. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $211.77 and a one year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.00%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

