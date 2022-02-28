OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,457 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OCFT opened at $1.55 on Monday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.30.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

