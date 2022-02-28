ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. ONEOK updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$4.070 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.45-$4.07 EPS.

Shares of OKE traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,036,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average of $59.88. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

