Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Lowered to C$126.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. increased their target price on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Onex in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

OTCMKTS ONEXF traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $67.66. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.55. Onex has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.16. The company has a current ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

