Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) PT Lowered to €6.00

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.50 ($8.52) to €6.00 ($6.82) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ONXXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ontex Group from €12.00 ($13.64) to €11.50 ($13.07) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ontex Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €15.00 ($17.05) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Ontex Group stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. Ontex Group has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

Ontex Group NV is an international personal hygiene group. It offers products for baby care, feminine care and adult care and is the partner of choice for consumers, retailers and institutional and private healthcare providers. Ontex’s commercial activities are organized in three Divisions: Europe, which is predominantly focused on providing retailers with their own brands; Americas, Middle East Africa and Asia (AMEAA), which is predominantly focused on local Ontex brands; and Healthcare which focuses on Ontex adult incontinence brands in institutional channels.

