Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives $108.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.21. 381,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.24. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $52.17 and a 52-week high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

