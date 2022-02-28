Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.48) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.09). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

GBT opened at $29.84 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

