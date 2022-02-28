Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

OPY stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Oppenheimer has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 18,981.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 88,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

