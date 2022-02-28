Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 9.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $37.57 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

