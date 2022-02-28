Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 32,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 654,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $946.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,280,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 203,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

