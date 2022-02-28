Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $3.64 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.3% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,505,340,000 after buying an additional 114,582 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,245,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,282,543,000 after buying an additional 185,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,526,249,000 after purchasing an additional 119,371 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,344,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,339,329,000 after purchasing an additional 41,023 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

NYSE:TMO opened at $549.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $596.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $216.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

