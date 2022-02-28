Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Makes New Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $126.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.63. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.63 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.