Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 5,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA decreased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 75,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 70.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 170.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 358,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 226,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of PSLV opened at $8.39 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.