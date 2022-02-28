Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

OFIX traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $33.98. The company had a trading volume of 113,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,363. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $670.94 million, a PE ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter worth $141,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

