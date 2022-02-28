OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.40.
NASDAQ OSIS opened at $80.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.07. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $76.35 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.
In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.
OSI Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.