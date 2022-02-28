OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.40.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $80.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.07. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $76.35 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.