Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at National Bankshares

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OR. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.85.

OR opened at C$15.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,737.78. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 2,277.78%.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total transaction of C$1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares in the company, valued at C$7,855,156.80.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

