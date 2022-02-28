Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:OTTW) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:OTTW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.
Ottawa Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $13.98.
Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile
